Konkona Sen Sharma has always spoken her mind, unapologetically. From being a feminist to talking about colourism in the industry and gender inequality, she always wins us over with her comments.

The actor, writer and director recently posted pictures with her rescued dog on Instagram, and this trolling seems like the ‘right’ reason.

A fan commented on the post, saying that they were sad Konkona had aged, as they had a crush on her.

And while most in the industry might take offence to the statement, Konkona had a brilliant response to the comment which has won our hearts.

In the entertainment industry, there seems to be an endless race to "look younger", especially on women in the industry, who are expected to look a certain way, and when they don't, they are immediately dismissed or pushed into smaller 'mother' roles. But actors like Konkona, making these comments, proves that we are finally moving past this superficial stereotype and learning that this is how real people look.

While others are fighting to play college kids in their 30s, Konkona embracing the privilege of growing old is refreshing to see.