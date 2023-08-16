Throughout her illustrious career, Konkona Sen Sharma has dipped her toes into acting and filmmaking. As a filmmaker, she has given us some gems. And as an actor, she has given us some iconic characters (Sona Mishra FTW!). In a recent conversation with Film Companion, the actor talks about where some of her iconic characters are right now and it is the closure we were all looking for.

In the conversation with Anupama Chopra, Konkona Sen Sharma was asked about three of her characters – Aisha Banerjee (Wake Up Sid), Sona Mishra (Luck By Chance), and Bharti Mandal (Ajeeb Daastaans). Along with these, she was also asked about the character of Shutu Chatterjee from A Death In The Gunj.

When Konkona was asked if Aisha and Sid from Wake Up Sid would have lived happily ever after, she said, “I doubt it very much. Abhi abhi toh seekha hai usne. I think they would have had a few years of fun. They would have cut their teeth on each other and then I think maybe Aisha would have done better.”

She was also asked what would be an alternative profession for Sona from Luck By Chance. Sona is shown as a struggling actor in the movie. To this, she replied, “She would have killed it at streaming.”

Konkona Sen Sharma was also asked about Shutu from A Death In The Gunj. Played by Vikrant Massey, Shutu shoots himself. Talking about Shutu, the actor said that if he were alive today “maybe he’d be sitting and writing a novel, in like Finland or something.”

Talking about Bharti Mandal from Ajeeb Daastaans, Konkona says that “she is trying to live her best life and she is helping others too.” She adds that if Bharti got the chance she would have also taken the factory.

Konkona’s answers struck the right chord with the audience. The video has been viewed over 72.6K times and has fetched over 3K comments. Here’s what people had to say about it.

Leave it only to Konkona Sen Sharma to weave a story so beautifully.