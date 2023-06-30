Lust Stories 2 dropped on Netflix yesterday. The anthology comprises four short films helmed by directors R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, and Amit Sharma. The popular verdict has been that the second instalment missed the excellence of the OG except for one film that stole the show. It is Konkona Sen Sharma‘s directorial, The Mirror.

The way lust is portrayed in the film has a nuance, a female gaze to it, that’s missing in the other films. The story justifies the title while unearthing facets of inherent desires we’d be too uncomfortable to talk about. Additionally, one can’t help but praise Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash for their compelling performances.

Naturally, the standout short film in Lust Stories 2 is getting all the praise on Twitter. People also want more of Konkona Sen Sharma’s work, both in front of and behind the camera. Here’s how people are lauding the phenomenal actor-director.

How many more uninspired anthologies does Konkona Sen Sharma have to singlehandedly save? Asking for no one really, no one will have the right answer. — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) June 29, 2023

Konkona sen Sharma episode pic.twitter.com/ZbJSGAHcbV — Zaddy (@Zaddystan08) June 29, 2023

Konkona Sen Sharma's 'The Mirror' in Lust Stories 2 is imho the only good segment out of both seasons. Doesn't try to be radical nor does it offer easy resolutions of "right"/"wrong" desires or choices. Everybody's just caught up with wants & needs. Exactly what lust asks of us. — Nirdiganta (@SevenDeviled) June 30, 2023

oh my god, konkona sen sharma's lust story was ssssm dark and twisted. goddamnit pic.twitter.com/xoWnD7da07 — shah (@anotherharshh) June 29, 2023

Konkona Sen Sharma's grasp over the craft and her female gaze is evident in the nuance & grace in her Lust Stories 2 segment. Shome & Subhash are in fine fettle.

Wish they'd taken some care of the smaller details like dates, days & Subhash's shiny blow dried/tonged bangs😇 — Indrani Ray (@IndraniRay) June 29, 2023

Watched Lust Stories and I can say one thing with a lot of confidence – Konkona Sen Sharma is one of the best filmmakers in India atm. Her command on her storytelling – at the levels of visuals (especially visuals), screenplays and writing – is just exemplary. + — Gaurav Nandan Tripathi 🜃 (@Cric_Beyond_Ent) June 30, 2023

Konkona Sen Sharma after giving the best films in both 'Ajeeb Daastaans' & 'Lust Stories 2' pic.twitter.com/td7JRj9Nr4 — Hitarth Desai (@filmeyshilmey__) June 29, 2023

Intersecting voyeurism/exhibitionism, class and gender in Konkona Sen Sharma's film in Lust Stories is pure genius. There's a gap that class brings, but empathy in a way only women can have in their symbiotic relationship. — mallika (@mallikadandekar) June 29, 2023

just watched lust stories 2 and i only like the second film "The Mirror" you can tell that it's made by a woman because of how it's shot, what it focuses on and with how much care it handles the subject matter. i absolutely loved it. konkona sen sharma really never disappoints. — ro⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ 🪩 (@mywordsworthh) June 30, 2023

Konkona Sen Sharma has just pulled off a masterclass in film making — Parichit Sethi (@sethistically) June 30, 2023

