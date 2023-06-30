Lust Stories 2 dropped on Netflix yesterday. The anthology comprises four short films helmed by directors R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, and Amit Sharma. The popular verdict has been that the second instalment missed the excellence of the OG except for one film that stole the show. It is Konkona Sen Sharma‘s directorial, The Mirror.
The way lust is portrayed in the film has a nuance, a female gaze to it, that’s missing in the other films. The story justifies the title while unearthing facets of inherent desires we’d be too uncomfortable to talk about. Additionally, one can’t help but praise Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash for their compelling performances.
Naturally, the standout short film in Lust Stories 2 is getting all the praise on Twitter. People also want more of Konkona Sen Sharma’s work, both in front of and behind the camera. Here’s how people are lauding the phenomenal actor-director.
How did you find Lust Stories 2?