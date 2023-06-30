The second instalment of the much-awaited Lust Stories was released on Netflix yesterday, and people can’t stop talking about it. The anthology is a collection of four short films directed by R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, and Amit Sharma.

Netflix India YouTube – Lust Stories 2 trailer

Each story explores different facets of lust, desire, and depravity across various spectrums of society, uncovers important conversations, and brings out the many emotions at play.

Netflix India YouTube – Lust Stories 2 trailer

Only a day since the release, and many (including myself) have already tuned in to watch Lust Stories 2. Basis the word on social media, the second instalment couldn’t surpass the legacy of the OG. However, Konkona Sen Sharma’s short film has been a major show-stealer. People are also praising Amit Sharma’s story and Kajol’s compelling performance.

In case you’re wondering whether to watch the anthology, here are 12 tweets to help you make the right decision.

Konkona Sen Sharma after giving the best films in both 'Ajeeb Daastaans' & 'Lust Stories 2' pic.twitter.com/td7JRj9Nr4 — Hitarth Desai (@filmeyshilmey__) June 29, 2023

Lust Stories 2 is vanilla tbh. Only Konkona Sen and Tillotama's part gave feeling about exploration in terms of sex otherwise the movie is apt to some critics: lack luster. pic.twitter.com/rPhRdwCg8z — noobpiece.noobpen.noobwoman🌸 (@sernya_) June 30, 2023

The #Kajol & #KumudMishra starring short directed by #AmitSharma easily stands out as the best of the anthology



It integrates themes of depravity & revenge with such a crisp screenplay & an exceptionally crafted climax.



Can't wait to talk about them all tomorrow#LustStories2 pic.twitter.com/xTgN0HVxyt — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) June 29, 2023

Neena Gupta is excellent in Lust Stories 2. I have to say that she is just looking damn cool, and she is also demonstrating her excellent acting abilities…. I adore the character. #LustStories2OnNetflix pic.twitter.com/vBhK75thnm — Raushan Raj Rajput (@RaushanRRajput) June 30, 2023

Lust Stories 2 is so bad that for the life of me I can’t even recall what the first story was about. It’s very sad that this is what our top filmmakers and directors have come up with. The only saving grace is that they have decent actors in the films. But acting out nonsense. — Brown Sahiba (@Rajyasree) June 30, 2023

Kya hi faltu film thi lust stories 2 pic.twitter.com/IhMS0qKE6L — Gagan (@gaganps_) June 29, 2023

all that Rani actually deserves is a WARM HUG and I'm all up for it!!#Kajol is the both the cherry and the cake of #LustStories2OnNetflix . So fine of an actress, so fine of a lady and so fine pair of eyes!! Truly makes it all worth it.



Watch #LustStories2, streaming now 🎥🍿 pic.twitter.com/BKMw2e0Xs8 — 𓄂 (@mohankimorpankh) June 30, 2023

The fourth part of #LustStories2, starring Kajol and Kumud Mishra, is intense. While it may not be the absolute best, it stands out as the strongest among all four stories. pic.twitter.com/A5FjAFtcL7 — The Patriot (@MaakadMan) June 29, 2023

methinks my fav one out of all the stories (part 1&2). konkana’s direction is just mindblowing. https://t.co/dsIfG0X5kG — permanently exhausted pigeon (@sprihaaaaaa) June 29, 2023

What a brilliant story & direction by Konkona. Undoubtedly the best of the anthology. The thought, the idea, the portrayal, the execution, the casting, everything is pitch perfect and tied to reality. Also what a great background score. Kudos @konkonas ma'am#LustStories2 pic.twitter.com/pWNhaoPYgT — Himadri (@onlineGhosh) June 30, 2023

It takes too long getting out these scenes are the most favourite of mine in this #LustStories2,

Thanks team don't took this was regular 🙏🏽



Pro: Intense stories (except Tamannaah) @itsKajolD steal the show 🔥🔥

Con: Overrated but unfinished stories

My⭐ 3/5#LustStories2Review pic.twitter.com/tEpVEwAM4K — Mugesh Sakthivel (@mukzsv) June 29, 2023

💥 Dive into a world of desire! Lust Stories 2 packs a punch with its gripping tales and standout performances. Neena Gupta's powerful portrayal will leave you craving for more! #LustStories2 pic.twitter.com/9mJmffRCvW — Rajat sahoo (@rajat_2929) June 30, 2023

Are you watching Lust Stories 2 on Netflix?