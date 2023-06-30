The second instalment of the much-awaited Lust Stories was released on Netflix yesterday, and people can’t stop talking about it. The anthology is a collection of four short films directed by R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, and Amit Sharma.
Each story explores different facets of lust, desire, and depravity across various spectrums of society, uncovers important conversations, and brings out the many emotions at play.
Only a day since the release, and many (including myself) have already tuned in to watch Lust Stories 2. Basis the word on social media, the second instalment couldn’t surpass the legacy of the OG. However, Konkona Sen Sharma’s short film has been a major show-stealer. People are also praising Amit Sharma’s story and Kajol’s compelling performance.
In case you’re wondering whether to watch the anthology, here are 12 tweets to help you make the right decision.
Are you watching Lust Stories 2 on Netflix?