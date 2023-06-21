“Yeh shareer bhi na Mount Fuji ki tarah ek jwalamukhi hai.”

The trailer for Lust Stories 2 starts with this line, and takes us on a roller coaster that is (clearly) rather adventurous. This time, the anthology is directed by Amit Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R. Balki and Sujoy Ghosh – which already has us excited.

And to bring these stories to life, the film stars Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome and Vijay Varma.

The four stories, like last time, seem focus on love, relationships and of course, LUST. But something from the trailer tells us that it’s going to be bigger and more (in different ways) than the last time. The common theme is to ’embrace your sexuality’, but from the looks of the trailer, each story will take a very different turn to take us there. So, there’s a lot to unravel and we can’t wait.

Neena Gupta narrates the trailer with her very honest gyaan on the need to take a “test drive” before we start any relationship. And this small glimpse of the four plots has already left us keen on watching the whole thing. The trailer is promising and talks about everything in between infatuation and love, because it’s “Nothing to chhee about!”

Watch the trailer here:

The anthology film releases on Netflix on June 29.

All images are screenshots from the trailer on YouTube.