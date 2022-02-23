The K-drama gods have decided that one of our favourite romance dramas, Something in the Rain is getting an Indian reboot and we can't keep calm!

The 2018 drama stars Son Ye Jin as Yoon Jin Ah and Jung Hae In as Seo Joon Hee in lead roles and follows the journey of a young man as he falls in love with his older sister's best friend. The show is also called Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food and deals with relationship stereotypes that surround dating an older women.

According to sources, the remake will be made by the team behind the original, JTBC Studio along with Pocket Aces. We can't wait for this soft and fluffy drama to hit the screen!