If there's one thing about Bollywood that remains irreplaceable, it has to be the songs. Nothing matches the energy of a desi party song, the bright clothes and a dance crew that just happens to be in-sync. Our rom-coms are longer for a reason -- I mean, what is a movie without some 20 songs explaining how the ladka-ladki feel about each other? This Korean dance group is proving it right, and how.

A video went viral where the group was seen dancing to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's Ghagra, and I'm just surprised by the choreography. It looks like such a xerox copy of Madhuri Dixit's amazingly performed song. And, oh the sync in their steps!

The group has a social media presence as Aawaaz from Korea, and they will make you want to plug in your earphones and dance. All of them decked up in kurtas and colourful lehengas, are like a whole vibe. Honestly, 'TV pe breaking news' is their dance performance, that's how good it is. And you're gonna want to get on a watching spree with their videos - there's no coming back.

The internet cannot get enough of this rendition of Ghagra.

You gotta watch the video here:

Is someone spotting talent? Inhe Mumbai bulao!