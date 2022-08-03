At some point in time, we all concurred on the fact that the mantra to ascend most ladders in life is 'good looks, good looks, and good looks'. And if it is complemented with talent, what could possibly go wrong? But some of the Indian actors have expressed facing such difficulties that would make even first-world problems hide in shame.

Right from Karan Tacker to Dino Morea, some actors have claimed that their good looks, instead of being a catalyst, have become a barrier to success. Wild, isn't it?

Some of them have also talked about films they got rejected or found it tough to get 'cos of their... gorgeous looks. Did honesty peak here or something?

Dino Morea has expressed his disdain for good looks since it prevents him from landing opportunities.

Hindi daily soap heartthrob Karan Tacker has also expressed that he was unable to secure offers because of his good looks and body.

Gauhar Khan revealed that she lost out on a role in Slum Dog Millionaire because of her pretty face.

Kriti Sanon was told to add some imperfections to her otherwise immaculate face to look real on screen.

Great. So, how much are you selling me your problem for?

when do their problems ever end 😭 pic.twitter.com/1psA83MHjC — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) August 2, 2022

Twitter users have finally cracked the code for most of their rejections in life.

I am too good looking that's why I am still single 🥲 https://t.co/1TcEH04ae0 — Monumental (Villain Era) (@indusperson) August 3, 2022

look at the struggle of " good looking people 🤧🥺 https://t.co/Z1yaAYWu9m — Zoya (@Xx_MaNan) August 3, 2022

need this problem in my life https://t.co/dbNQBZVXLR — ny (@sprihaxx) August 3, 2022

Reason why I never made my Bollywood debut: https://t.co/3krTubsPGc — nila⁷ (@nilasplained) August 3, 2022

Fuck. There are others who have the same problem as me?!! https://t.co/QG77OS6Cwd — TKo தியாகோ (@tktwitts) August 3, 2022

My crush rejects me because i m too good looking https://t.co/HSNUqqgdVF — Enchantress (@utopiancreature) August 3, 2022

I got rejected from Harvard because of my good looks 😔 https://t.co/1fVK9pplyb — Oreo Meow, Esq.™ (@SerBrownLegend) August 3, 2022

God could give me these problems but noooooo he had to give me the depression and anxiety package https://t.co/SR0iDBp4f7 — ShruYam ✨ (@_gajarkahalwa_) August 3, 2022

we all deserve such rejection tbh https://t.co/5WXzHCUdQd — trip tea tale (@insane_birdie) August 3, 2022

It feels weird imagining people saying this https://t.co/L2fPtLzXNz — Alone Musk🚀🕊 (@amitkumar17) August 3, 2022

Next time, when you don't get something, don't own up to your incompetency, just walk away assuming you're too good looking for that.