At some point in time, we all concurred on the fact that the mantra to ascend most ladders in life is 'good looks, good looks, and good looks'. And if it is complemented with talent, what could possibly go wrong? But some of the Indian actors have expressed facing such difficulties that would make even first-world problems hide in shame.

Right from Karan Tacker to Dino Morea, some actors have claimed that their good looks, instead of being a catalyst, have become a barrier to success. Wild, isn't it?

Some of them have also talked about films they got rejected or found it tough to get 'cos of their... gorgeous looks. Did honesty peak here or something?

Dino Morea has expressed his disdain for good looks since it prevents him from landing opportunities. 

Hindi daily soap heartthrob Karan Tacker has also expressed that he was unable to secure offers because of his good looks and body.

Gauhar Khan revealed that she lost out on a role in Slum Dog Millionaire because of her pretty face. 

Kriti Sanon was told to add some imperfections to her otherwise immaculate face to look real on screen.

Great. So, how much are you selling me your problem for?

Twitter users have finally cracked the code for most of their rejections in life. 

Next time, when you don't get something, don't own up to your incompetency, just walk away assuming you're too good looking for that.