Social media is a place where no one knows what they might stumble upon. On one such day, Ashutosh Rana found a decades old picture of himself along with his National School of Drama (NSD) batchmates. The actor took to Twitter to share the photo which has been going viral.

Rana wrote in the post that his classmates, who are now popular actors, were more like teachers to him.

ये हमारे 1994 बैच की तस्वीर है।इसमें वे सभी प्रतिभासम्पन्न कलाकार हैं जिनके साथ मुझे NSD में पढ़ने का अवसर मिला।ये मेरे सहपाठी ही नहीं मेरे शिक्षक भी हैं,इनसे बहुत सीखा है,सीखता रहता हूँ।अच्छे विद्यालय तो बहुत मिल जाते हैं लेकिन विलक्षण विद्यार्थियों का साथ सौभाग्य से मिलता है।🤗 pic.twitter.com/NY61M7Q4A3 — Ashutosh Rana (@ranaashutosh10) January 17, 2022

The unseen photograph of the 1994 batch includes popular actors such as Kumud Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, Satyajit Sharma, and Yashpal Sharma among others. These actors are now well-known personalities of the film and television industry.

With his stellar performances in films such as Raanjhanaa, Rockstar, Jolly LLB 2, and the most recent one Thappad, Kumud Mishra has earned a place among the finest of Bollywood.

Mukesh Tiwari is popularly known for his on-screen character Vasooli Bhai in the Golmaal series. The actor has been entertaining us for years with his versatile acts.

On the other hand, Yashpal Sharma, who was part of the Oscar-nominated film Lagaan, has delivered noteworthy performances over the years in films like Gangaajal, Ab Tak Chhappan, and Gangs of Wasseypur.

Actor Satyajit Sharma made his mark with his portrayal of Basant in the popular television show Balika Vadhu. Later, he featured in films such as Kaminey and URI.

Besides the familiar faces of entertainment industry, the photo also featured Shrivardhan Trivedi, news anchor and well-known for his crime show Sansani.

Later, a fan requested on the Twitter thread to post a current picture of the actors together. And to fulfil his wish, Ashutosh Rana dug out a reunion picture of batch from before the Covid lockdown.

Here is what other Twitter users had to say:

गुरुदेव प्रणाम 🙏🏻, आपकी तस्वीर का वर्णन मैंने एक पंक्ति में करने की कोशिश की है ...



"वक्त बीत जाता है स्मृतियां छोड़ जाता है"



ऐसी स्मृतियां जीवन भर हमारे मस्तिष्क और हृदय में विद्यमान हो जाती है जिसे कभी भुलाया नहीं जा सकता 😇 — Tushar बिहारी (@RathodTusshar) January 17, 2022

क्यों ना आप एक एक करके सभी के बारे में कुछ लिखें। कुछ पुरानी यादें, कुछ साझा अनुभव, कुछ आज का मंजर। जिनके बारे मे आप लिखेंगे उन्हें भी अच्छा लगेगा और हमें आप सब को और जानने का अवसर मिलेगा — 🌤️गगन 🇮🇳 (@gaganshrivastav) January 17, 2022

Wow! What a batch! Ashutosh Rana, Kumud Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma! Talent ka bhandaar. — Santanu (শান্তনু) (@santanu68) January 17, 2022

One of the most renowned schools of the country, NSD has so far produced some truly exceptional actors. Now a major part of the Indian film industry, they have been ruling the screens for years.