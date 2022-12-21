There’s brilliant news for all crime-thriller fans because a new trailer has been released. Kuttey, one the most-waited movie of the season, has now dropped its trailer and it looks like a fun ride of crime and suspense.

The trailer, which revolves around a heist for stealing money from vans, also introduces us to Jai Mathur (Arjun Kapoor) and Sanjay Advani (Kumud Mishra), who works for a gang leader, Vikram Mathur (Naseeruddin Shah).

It also introduces us to Avni Mathur (Tabu) as a badass officer and Pari Mathur (Konkona Sen Sharma) as a forest-dwelling gang leader.

The black comedy thriller also stars Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj, Ashish Vidyarthi and Anurag Kashyap in prominent roles.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj’s son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj, in his directorial debut, the movie is scheduled for theatrical release on January 13, 2023.

You can watch the trailer here:

Please note that all images are taken from the trailer unless specified otherwise.