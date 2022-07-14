Koffee with Karan season 7 has finally blessed our screens with the juiciest gossip of the tinsel town of Bollywood. The Disney+ Hotstar show featured Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the first episode, and it only raised our expectations from the show ahead.

Looking at the promo of the second episode, we caught a glimpse of some sassy and spicy conversations between Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Now the episode of Koffee with Karan has landed on our screens, here are some best moments from it.

1. When Janhvi Kapoor highlighted the positive side of the pandemic in her life. She shared that post her mother Sridevi's death she bonded with her family.

2. When Sara talked about her equation with Janhvi and how she understood her anxiety.

3. When the duo rightfully pointed out the fact that women in Bollywood cannot peek into their careers after a certain age.

4. When Sara and Janhvi had a near-death experience in Kedarnath.

5. When Janhvi shared how her life was different with her mother around and now.

6. Yet again, Sara Ali Khan revealed the person she would want to date from the industry. Guess who?

7. When Sara Ali Khan spilled the beans about her love life and had the wittiest reply to her ex.



8. When Janhvi revealed her quirky finsta name!

9. When Janhvi Kapoor revealed how Sara Ali Khan's attempt to save Rs. 6000 on a heater nearly killed them both.

10. When Sara Ali Khan yet again impressed us and Karan Johar with her on-point rhyming game.

Indeed, Koffee With Karan season 7 has piqued our excitement with just two episodes. We are rooting for more steamy confessions, manifestations, and secrets from Bollywood celebs.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is sponsored by MyGlamm. For more cool products, you can visit the website here.

GLAMM Up Like a Star with a FREE gift.

Read more: 8 Of The Best Moments From Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 1 Ft. Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh.