Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the iconic Ekta Kapoor show that began 20 years ago shaped Indian television for years to come. The show was an important part of all our childhoods and the actors became a part of our daily lives.

Which is why, it made us so nostalgic to see our favourite cast come together to celebrate their 20 year anniversary. They made a video in lockdown for their fans, after all these years and it's like nothing has changed.

From Apara Mehta who played Savita Virani to Amar Upadhyay, who played Mihir, and Hiten Tejwani, who played Karan Virani, all came together to celebrate. The background of the video is the title track of the show that we can recall in our sleep!

Watch the full video here:

Just looking at them makes us all nostalgic about those days we spent hearing this theme song while having dinner with family. Some things never change.