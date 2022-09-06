A couple of months back, we saw Lalit Modi post a picture with Sushmita Sen on his Instagram and Twitter. And boy oh boy, did that have the internet all shaken up! The two were rumoured to be dating one another and it started a chain of reactions on a very intense level.

Fast forward to present day, and there seem to be speculations of a break-up between the couple.

The former cricket administrator has removed Sushmita Sen's mention from his Instagram bio, as well as changed his profile picture with the actor.

And now, netizens are wondering whether there is a rift between the two. To be honest, it is a little sad because Modi being a simp for Sen was pretty cute to watch.

Here, take a look at how twitizens have reacted to the rumour.

Omg apparently Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen have broken up!?! Mans was a simp tho!?! — sania (@saniarashid21) September 5, 2022

Removing 'My Love Sushmita' from his instagram Bio, former IPL chairman and business tycopn Lalit Modi is grabbing eyeballs once again. 'Layi vi na gayi te nibhai vi na gayi.'#Thesummernews #SushmitaSen #LalitModi #breakup pic.twitter.com/nv32F1WC9S — The Summer News (@TheSummerNews2) September 6, 2022

Susmita n lalit Modi break up 🥲🥲 #tejran — Niti Singh (neutral account) (@SUJATAS78078852) September 5, 2022

Hoping for the best for them. But also hoping for Lalit Modi to not leave us hanging and let us in on the tea.