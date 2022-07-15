Last night, Lalit Modi broke the internet when he publicly announced that he is dating the former Miss Universe - Sushmita Sen. The businessman, former cricket administrator and founder of the Indian Premier League took to Twitter and Instagram to share the announcement. He posted pictures of the couple from their vacation.



Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure pic.twitter.com/WL8Hab3P6V — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Following the announcement, Lalit Modi also took to Instagram and edited his bio. He added - "finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47 😍😍😍".



While the news is spreading like wildfire and we are still trying to wrap our heads around this news, Lalit Modi went another step ahead. Now, he recently shared a news post that talked about the couple on his Instagram.



The post went viral on the Internet and now people are reacting to it stating how Lalit Modi, himself, does not believe that he is dating Sushmita Sen. Twitter was reeling over the announcement when Lalit Modi posted a news post.



Lalit Modi just shared a press article on his Instagram that quotes that Sushmita Sen is dating him.



Don’t think my man really believes this stuff himself 😂 — Viraj Sheth (@viraj_sheth) July 15, 2022

It's an achievement for him ig😭🫡 — Kartik (@AmbupeKartik) July 15, 2022

He is behaving like a kid in a candy store, no announcement from sushmita sen on any of her social media pages while this guy is going crazy abt it :) — Hardy (@Hardy4056) July 15, 2022

Hashtags followed by Lalit Modi on Instagram; they get weirder as you move along the list. pic.twitter.com/xDfbU8anHt — siddhant. (@ignoreandfly) July 15, 2022

I don't care about celebs but the way that Twitter reported "Lalit Modi *SAYS* he is dating Sushmita Sen" as if even Twitter doesn't believe him is crazy to me😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Ddn4vhJKk6 — Sankul Sonawane (@Sankul333) July 14, 2022

date someone who is as excited about dating you as Lalit Modi is about dating Sushmita Sen — cat (@sallyrooneyscat) July 14, 2022

While marriage is not on the cards now, Lalit Modi has stated that they might marry soon. Sushmita Sen, on the other hand, has not spoken about it yet.

