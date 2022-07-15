Last night, Lalit Modi broke the internet when he publicly announced that he is dating the former Miss Universe - Sushmita Sen. The businessman, former cricket administrator and founder of the Indian Premier League took to Twitter and Instagram to share the announcement. He posted pictures of the couple from their vacation.

Following the announcement, Lalit Modi also took to Instagram and edited his bio. He added - "finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47 😍😍😍".

Lalit Modi's Instagram bio
Source: Instagram

While the news is spreading like wildfire and we are still trying to wrap our heads around this news, Lalit Modi went another step ahead. Now, he recently shared a news post that talked about the couple on his Instagram.

The post went viral on the Internet and now people are reacting to it stating how Lalit Modi, himself, does not believe that he is dating Sushmita Sen. Twitter was reeling over the announcement when Lalit Modi posted a news post. 

While marriage is not on the cards now, Lalit Modi has stated that they might marry soon. Sushmita Sen, on the other hand, has not spoken about it yet.