Koffee With Karan is set to return with its seventh season on Disney+ Hotstar from July 7 onwards. The talk show that started way back in 2004 has only gotten better with each season and we cannot wait for what more the show will offer in its latest edition.

Every time celebrity guests bring out their different sides on the show while playing the koffee games/quizzes and playing offensive (or, defensive) to Karan Johar’s questions. There have been talks about which celebrities will be seen on the show this season, and one such report claims that Sushmita Sen is one of the expected guests.

While it is just speculation and gossip, we cannot help but remember this episode from Season 1 where the winner of the Miss Universe 1994 pageant was featured with Sanjay Dutt. For the 11th episode of Season 1 of Koffee With Karan, KJo had invited Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Dutt as guests for the talk show. The episode was aired in February 2005.

Dressed in an opulent golden sari, the actor looked stunning. Right when she entered the show, she announced to KJo that she is not going to be diplomatic. Well, she clearly understood the assignment.

The actor spoke about her experience with the Miss India contest. For the uninitiated, back in 1994, Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were competing for the Miss India title. Everyone expected Aishwarya to take the crown because she was already a crowd favourite. Sushmita reveals how she knew she had no chance of winning and had also “taken her form back for the entry to Miss Universe knowing that Miss Aishwarya Rai was entering the pageant”. But her mother forced her and the turntables turned. The crown went to Sushmita and the rest is history.

She spoke about her relationships, her idea of marriage, and even her take on spirituality. She cleared the air on her alleged affair with Sanjay Dutt on the show. Rapid fires bring out the best of celebrities and Sushmita was no exception on Koffee With Karan. While she didn’t win the hamper, she definitely revealed how much of a confident diva she is. The most iconic moment was when KJo asked her what makes her feel sexy. To which, she replied confidently, “looking in the mirror!”

She also spoke about the qualities she looks for in a man. “Sense of humour, intelligence, and his attitude with children,” is what she answered. She stole the limelight again when KJo allowed her to ask questions to Sanjay Dutt. Her questions ranged from has Sanjay Dutt ever regretted being with a woman to how many times has he been in love? Sushmita definitely understood the assignment and made that episode a worthwhile watch.

Sushmita brought out her most candid self on the show and was also the diva she always has been. Looking back, one can only wonder what more she would bring to the show if she came again as a guest.

