Wait! what? We just heard that BCCI Ex-Vice president, Lalit Modi got married to the actress Sushmita Sen. Now, that's news.

The tweet reads, "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓 pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Modi is a businessman and founder, first Chairman and Commissioner of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and ran the tournament for three years until 2010. BCCI suspended Modi on 22 charges, including bypassing the governing council while taking decisions, not following proper processes, bid rigging, awarding contracts to his friends, betting and money laundering.

Sen had recently shared pictures from her vacation in the Maldives. She had visited the island with her daughters. Modi's announcement suggests that he had also accompanied the former Miss Universe. Last month, Sushmita also spoken about her decision not to get married and what led to it. She revealed that she came close to getting married thrice, and all three times 'God saved' her. She was earlier in a relationship with the model, Rohman Shawl.

The reactions on the internet are insane. The Twitter audience is as surprised as we are.

Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen are now married. pic.twitter.com/3RkPgfvEWz — Ridhima Bhatnagar (@ridhimb) July 14, 2022

Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen are a thing now!

🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/6KcnDF9Zwi — The Fantasy Cricketers (@Fantasy10dulkar) July 14, 2022

JUST IN: Lalit Modi & Sushmita Sen announce marriage pic.twitter.com/W01tdBXsAs — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) July 14, 2022

Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen together, who would have thought. — अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) July 14, 2022

But later, he posted a clarification on twitter, that they are just dating and not married. But love seems in the air for the two.