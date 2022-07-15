Thursday turned out to be a big surprise for former Miss Universe, actress Sushmita Sen fans after BCCI's ex-Vice President Lalit Modi, 56, dropped in an official announcement that he is dating her. Meanwhile, netizens recently found an old tweet of Lalit Modi from 2013 and it has been going insanely viral across all social media platforms.

Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen
Source: Lalit Modi's Twitter account

Back then, Lalit Modi had approached his now-"better-half" Sushmita on Twitter for an SMS that he had apparently sent to her on phone. And guess what he wrote? "@thesushmitasen reply my SMS." Yeah that's right. Sushmita, in fact, replied to him saying, "@LalitKModi ;) gotcha 47!" Cut to 2022, bam! they are now dating after nine years of this conversation. What a great manifestation, we say.

Twitterati are now being hopeful that they might get the same result and most of them are already approaching their crush online using 'reply my SMS' technique. Cos it worked out really well for Lalit Modi, who "just didn't give up". From Shah Rukh Khan to Virat Kohli, many celebrities are on the list.

We also found a screenshot featuring one of Lalit Modi's SMS conversations with Sushmita on the same thread that he had posted back then. In the post, Sushmita called Lalit Modi, "too kind". "However, promises are meant to be broken, commitments are honoured. Cheers love!" Sushmita had written as per the screenshot. And we are guessing that Lalit Modi was approaching the actress on Twitter for this conversation.

The announcement of Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen's budding romance comes after she announced her separation with her then-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, a model in December last year. Meanwhile, the 46-year-old actress has been tight-lipped about her relationship with Lalit Modi as of now.

Coming back to 'reply my SMS' trend, Hey netizens! Keep trying. Your crush might reply this time. Good luck!