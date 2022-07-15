Thursday turned out to be a big surprise for former Miss Universe, actress Sushmita Sen fans after BCCI's ex-Vice President Lalit Modi, 56, dropped in an official announcement that he is dating her. Meanwhile, netizens recently found an old tweet of Lalit Modi from 2013 and it has been going insanely viral across all social media platforms.

Back then, Lalit Modi had approached his now-"better-half" Sushmita on Twitter for an SMS that he had apparently sent to her on phone. And guess what he wrote? "@thesushmitasen reply my SMS." Yeah that's right. Sushmita, in fact, replied to him saying, "@LalitKModi ;) gotcha 47!" Cut to 2022, bam! they are now dating after nine years of this conversation. What a great manifestation, we say.

@thesushmitasen reply my SMS — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) April 27, 2013

Twitterati are now being hopeful that they might get the same result and most of them are already approaching their crush online using 'reply my SMS' technique. Cos it worked out really well for Lalit Modi, who "just didn't give up". From Shah Rukh Khan to Virat Kohli, many celebrities are on the list.

(Ok clearly this is what I needed to try.)@iamsrk reply my SMS https://t.co/tdbPOQUA3z — Sneha Annavarapu (@SnehaAnnavarapu) July 14, 2022

(Ok clearly this is what I needed to try.)@iamsonalibendre reply my SMS https://t.co/nRawvObNeP — Munshi Ram 🐞 (@FreeIndiaaaa) July 15, 2022

Scarlett Johannson reply my SMS



🤞 — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) July 14, 2022

#KatrinaKaif reply my SMS.



Also, Happy Birthday in advance (for tomorrow).



(PS: Agle janm ki planning) — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) July 15, 2022

Hi #FawadKhan reply my sms. 😍 — Asmita Nandy (@NandyAsmita) July 15, 2022

Hi @iamRashmika reply my sms — Varun Kumar Deswal (@deswalvarun00) July 15, 2022

Radhika Apte please reply my sms — osman (@theekhehai) July 15, 2022

Ok clearly this is what I needed to try.#AishwaryaRai reply my SMShttps://t.co/dDlFgmSAIZ pic.twitter.com/K0WiyNyeGb — Homer Simpson (@AllAboutSFO) July 15, 2022

I think I should do this before it's too late. Hey @TheDeverakonda - Reply my SMS. — Priyanka Yadav (@couRAGEwaa) July 15, 2022

.@Beyonce reply my sms — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) July 14, 2022

Reply My SMS @aditiraohydari — Deepak Chavhan (@DCbesker) July 15, 2022

We also found a screenshot featuring one of Lalit Modi's SMS conversations with Sushmita on the same thread that he had posted back then. In the post, Sushmita called Lalit Modi, "too kind". "However, promises are meant to be broken, commitments are honoured. Cheers love!" Sushmita had written as per the screenshot. And we are guessing that Lalit Modi was approaching the actress on Twitter for this conversation.

Okay I commit 😋😋"@thesushmitasen: @LalitKModi u r too kind:)) however, promises are meant to be (cont) pic.twitter.com/JrgEwC1btR — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) April 27, 2013

The announcement of Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen's budding romance comes after she announced her separation with her then-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, a model in December last year. Meanwhile, the 46-year-old actress has been tight-lipped about her relationship with Lalit Modi as of now.

Coming back to 'reply my SMS' trend, Hey netizens! Keep trying. Your crush might reply this time. Good luck!