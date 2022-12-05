There are several celebrities who mark their appearance on a show and have a deep conversation with the host. However, there are just a handful of actors who leave a big impact with their words, for the decades to come.

Lara Dutta has been an inspiration for a bunch of aspiring actors and her admirers. And, she made us her even bigger fans with her interview on the popular chat show, Rendezvous With Simi Garewal.

The actor, who also bagged the ‘Miss Universe’ crown in 2000, participated in the pageant alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Dia Mirza.

Credits: HT

In the segment, the host said that Priyanka Chopra Jonas mentioned on her show how Lara Dutta taught her how to do makeup during their stint. The host also mentioned that it was quite generous and unusual of her but wasn’t she competitive?

To this, the actor responded that nothing matters when a person dies as one cannot take things with them, except moments.

“Achievements and failures, once you’re gone aren’t going to match up. You take nothing with you. You get very few moments in life to reach out and really do something for someone, those are the moments that make LIFE and if I can’t do that, I’m not living.”

The women, who roll by lifting other women up, are rare gems. You go, girl.