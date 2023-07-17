If you spent your weekend scrolling Instagram (which you did), you know about the ‘Laung Da Lashkara guy’. He’s everywhere and we aren’t complaining. At first it was just one reel and we thought it was good, but it’s been more than a week and we’re still talking about him. The person in these videos, Shehzaan Khan, is a choreographer and artist, and he has created quite the chaos on the internet.

Laung Da Lashkara was already a very happy song to begin with, the kind that is timeless. But Shehzaan Khan has left the internet with a choreography that you would want to watch on loop. His skills are commendable, and they deserve all the acknowledgement. But, people are also fixated on his reactions and chemistry with his co-artists. Apparently, everyone is spotting him blush and give the perfect filmy reactions to the women in the dance videos.

The content creator and choreographer has a number of other dance videos that are just as fun, but for some reason, this specific one is a sensation in itself. Given the number of times we’ve all re-watched his videos, our feeds are mostly him dancing to this song. It’s like we see his video and avoid refreshing because no one wants him to disappear. Oh, and people are also obsessed with his kurtas and looks – some are even manifesting to get to dance with him.

Like our brains, the internet is now just Laung Da Lashkara, Shehzaan Khan and the lyrics.

i thought the only two people in the world who could create chemistry w anyone are fawad khan and srk… but now that viral laung da lashkara guy also makes it to the list. how does he do itttt? he's always blushing in every video but it looks so real and that electric chemistry — serial chiller (@BhuttoSadia) July 16, 2023

mom is asking why i'm smiling at my phone how do i explain that the laung da lashkara guy turned up on my feed again — krits (Taylor's Version) (@dontfindthismum) July 12, 2023

that laung da lashkara reels guy looks exactly like vijay verma — anti hero (@cribberry) July 9, 2023

The choreography of 'Laung da Lashkara' by Shehzaan Khan is trending more than Threads, No? The guy is cute with smooth moves! Obsessed. — Soumya Shambhavi (@thefarkatladki) July 9, 2023

i don’t want a lot, only to do the laung da lashkara dance w a guy in a black kurta 🙏🏼🙏🏼 @ lord — litchi (@diabolicalfairy) July 9, 2023

Mujhe bhi dance karna hai shehzaan khan k saath laung da lashkara pe😭 — Sau dard hai (@_escee) July 14, 2023

'Laung Da Lashkara' dude has hijacked instagram 😆😆 — Vi (@SarcastixStree) July 9, 2023

So I just watched Shehzaan khan ka Laung da lashkara video and kept watching his videos for like 30 mins straight. The guy is so effortlessly and beautifully dancing 🥹😍💯

😭😭 Meko bhi Aise dance karna hai yaar — ibad – not an apple product (@Ibadsayed) July 14, 2023

Only recreating that laung da lashkara choreography can fix me now — Yuganshika (@yuganshikaaa) July 8, 2023

ik everyone's tired of the laung da lashkara choreography thingy on reels but I swear these girls making Shehzaan blush is soo damnn cuutteee 🤌 — garlicbutter (@fryfrenchmonste) July 13, 2023

Shehzaan Khan doesn’t know his power yet. He’s almost like the SRK of Instagram, no?