As Ranveer Singh posed nude for a photoshoot, the internet felt like a changed place. Changed, because it has been the most discussed topic in the past few days, while other events keep taking place. The photoshoot, accompanied with a very Ranveer-like interview was his expression of who he is. Memes or no memes, a lot of people found it bold and dapper. And then there was an FIR.

A lawyer (with an NGO), submitted a complaint against the actor, stating that he had 'hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty through his photographs'. Vedika Chaubey, the complainant who's a Mumbai-based lawyer shared her reasons of wanting a case against the actor in an interview with NDTV. She mentioned how it is something that even her kids had access to because of using gadgets for online classes.

This is not the thing that should be posted for public. There has to be some restriction.

- Vedika Chaubey

This soon turned into a debate, where the lawyer was questioned about how the photoshoot 'hurt sentiments' of women.

As a woman, I felt offended by it (the photoshoot).

- Vedika Chaubey

Vedika Chaubey added that it was vulgar because the photos showed him nude, with his entire body exposed - including the "bum". She also added that the internet and social media are like streets, where people shouldn't be posting content that is 'offensive'. The NDTV anchor rightly mentioned, that here, it was a choice and pointed that it doesn't offend ALL women like the lawyer said.

I don't see naked men roaming around on streets.

- Vedika Chaubey

When Vedika Chaubey called it a 'national issue', the anchor couldn't help but crack up, given how a photoshoot turned into a national debate.

Watch the entire interview here:

Singh's interview (with the photoshoot) pointed how he's always questioned for his way of living, of carrying himself a certain way - which is his choice. And it's ironical how the same photoshoot is now being treated as something offensive for the society to look at.