Squid Game, the iconic television show which took the entire world by storm, is all set to return for at least two more seasons. While we can’t wait for the upcoming seasons, there’s a piece of great news for every fan of the show.

Credits: Sky News

Reportedly, Leonardo DiCaprio could feature in a future season of the show. That’s correct, folks!

Hwang Dong-Hyuk, the writer and director of the show, revealed:

“ There will be no known Hollywood actor in Season 2. That’s not in the plan and if the stage changes, maybe in Season 3 – but for Season 2, it is still set in Korea. Leonardo DiCaprio did say he’s a big fan of Squid Game, so maybe if time or chances allow, we can ask him to join the games.“

The shooting for the second season of this award-winning show will commence in 2023 and be released in 2024.

Squid Game, which revolves around several cash-strapped individuals competing in deadly children’s games for money, became the most watched show of all time. In fact, it is the first non-English-language show to be nominated in the main drama category.