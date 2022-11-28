Swades, the musical drama that went on and became an essential part of our cinema, broke several records and became one of the cult classics of all time.

The movie, which revolved around a sharp NRI engineer, Mohan Bhargav (Shah Rukh Khan) who decided to make a difference back home, made a home in everyone’s hearts. From relatable characters and a brilliant background score to a heartwarming plotline, the movie defines perfection.

India Wants To Know, a knowledgetainment content startup, took to their social media account and shared amusing trivia on the movie. From the name of the character to the inspiration behind the movie, this thread revealed it all.

Ashutosh Gowariker, the director of this movie, has been involved with the same plotline before the movie in a show, where he portrayed the role of the protagonist.

This was the second time @AshGowariker was involved with this story.



The first time was on television for Yule Love Story, a show that had a criminally short run on Zee Tv.



The role of Mohan was played by Gowariker.

Aamir Khan has some special connections with this movie.

The muhurat shot was given by Aamir Khan. Aamir Khan was in the middle of his shoot for Mangal Pandey.



Interestingly Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan

have been seen together in a film, which was the directorial debut of Ashutosh Gowariker – Pehla Nasha.



Swades had a cameo by @aamir_khan as well. The film shown to the villagers is Aamir Khan's cinematic debut – Yaadon Ki Baarat.



The hard-to-believe, heartwarming plotline was inspired by the two successful academics, who left their jobs to help their nation.

One of the inspirations for Ashutosh Gowariker was the book Bapu Kuti – Journey in the rediscovery of Gandhi, written by Rajni Bakshi.



We see acknowledgement at the start of the movie.



The movie also shares some rebalance with a novel.

Curiously, the plot of Swades is eerily similar to the Kannada novel Chigurida Kanasu by the legendary writer Shivarama Karanth.



Have you ever wondered about the protagonist’s name, Mohan? Well, here’s an explanation for the same.

Back to Swades, Mahatma Gandhi is omnipresent in the film. It is no coincidence that the protagonist name is Mohan.



A scene from the movie has a special connection to one of Shah Rukh Khan’s another movie, Raees.

The key scene in the movie is the water scene. Before the scene, we see Mohan help Haridas, a debt-ridden farmer struggling to make ends meet.



In Raees, the same actor who played Haridas is a mill-worker, who is also struggling to make ends meet.

Ashutosh Gowariker, who also made his debut as a producer with this movie, gave us a hint with his production logo appearing in a scene.

The master behind the soulful shehnai version of the title track.

The shehnai version of Yeh Jo De Hai Tera

from Swades is a fan favorite.



BRB, we are re-watching this cult again!