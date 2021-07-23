Do you find yourselves scrolling through YouTube looking for good and relevant content? A Reddit user posted about feeling the same unable to find great Indian creators on YouTube. People responded to the question and have their suggestions.
While you must be knowing all the big YouTube channels that have a massive following, here's a list of a few lesser-known YouTubers or channels that are gaining people's attention.
1. Suman Dhamne's YouTube channel - आपली आजी
Subscribers: 1.11M
Suman Dhamne is a 70-year-old woman from a village in Maharashtra who posts cooking videos of traditional Maharashtrian recipes.
2. Yahya Bootwala
Subscribers: 713K
Yahya rose to fame after his poetry video "Shayad Wo Pyaar Nahi" went viral. He posts poems on his YouTube channel.
3. Azeem Banatwalla
Subscribers: 58.6K
You can follow him for comedy and football videos.
4. Vidit Gujrathi
Subscribers: 197K
Follow him for chess-related content.
5. Angad Ranyal
Subscibers: 28.8K
Follow his channel Baby Over for cricket quizzes and podcasts.
6. Ronnie & Barty
Subscribers: 256K
Follow this duo for travel and exploration videos in Himalayas.
7. Tushar Lall
Subscribers: 360K
Follow him for music.
8. Ethereal
Subscribers: 137K
The channel run by Ayush Dinker makes videos on larger and meaningful questions of life through its films and storytelling.
9. Bibin Sagaram
Subscribers: 3.4K
This channel is all about miniatures and DIY projects which you can do at home.
10. Soch by Mohak Mangal
Subscribers: 645K
Follow this channel for extensive research on latest happenings.
11. Myna Street Food
Subscribers: 1.42M
Two siblings from an Andhra Pradesh village started this YouTube channel featuring their grandma, Savithramma’s home-style cooking using mud pots, fire wood etc.
12. SomeOrdinaryGamers
Subscribers: 2.78M
Follow this channel for all the tech and gaming stuff.
13. Jordindian
Subscribers: 2.46M
Follow the duo for their fun and comedy videos.
14. Prankster Rahul
Subscribers: 1.4M
Follow im for the best prank videos.
15. Dancer Sanatan
Subscribers: 1.04M
Sanatan Kumar Mahato and his sister Savitri Kumari are known for posting precisely coordinated videos of them dancing to Indian numbers on their channel.
16. Grandpa's Kitchen
Subscribers: 9.22M
Follow this channel for cooking videos.
17. Village Cooking Channel
Subscribers: 11.8M
A group of villagers from Tamil Nadu who cook traditional food and other tasty recipes.
Did we miss out any? Let us know in the comments section below.