In the digital age, YouTube and content creation can be a full time job. But like everywhere else, this too is a male-dominated area. However, these female YouTubers and vloggers decided to break this invisible glass ceiling with their content. Let's take a look at these powerful women.

1. Prajakta Koli

Prajakta Koli, popularly known as Mostly Sane has 6.55 million subscribers on YouTube. She launched her channel in 2015 after she was spotted by One Digital Entertainment's Sudeep Lahiri who encouraged her and asked her to start making her own videos. She is renowned for her lifestyle and entertainment content. Koli is now one of the top YouTubers and vloggers in the country.

2. Sherry Shroff

Former model and now vlogger Scherezade Shroff, also known as Sherry Shroff has 325k subscribers on Youtube. She is also the younger sister of the fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania. She started making videos on YouTube in 2013, when it wasn't considered a career. She is very popular for vlogging her trips and life. But now she practically covers every kind of relatable content under the sun, which is why everyone loves her. Her chirpy "Hi guys" at the beginning of the videos is a signature move.

3. Sejal Kumar

Sejal Kumar started making videos in 2012. The YouTuber now has more than 1.36 million subscribers. She mostly covers fashion, beauty, makeup, and life hacks. She won the "Best Vlog Award" in the Cosmopolitan India Blogger Awards 2018. One of her top videos is the one with her mother, who is a gynaecologist as they bust sex myths.

4. Anisha Dixit

Anisha Dixit, previously known as Rickshawali has over 3 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. She is popular for her comedy sketches that are women-centric. However, now she has branched out to topics like fashion, lifestyle and more. She started off by shooting videos on a rickshaw when she realised there were no rickshawali. Hence, she decided to stick to it for her channel. However, she dropped the name in 2020.

5. Shruti Arjun Anand

Shruti Raj Anand has over 9.75 million subscribers on her YouTube. She started making parody videos on Indian society in 2008 and then temporarily shut down her channel because her parents disapproved of her content. No one can deny that she adds a quirky touch to all her videos, from hair to makeup to fashion. However, she remains popular for her family comedy content.

6. Sonali Bhadauriya

Sonali Bhadauriya is a professional dancer and a choreographer from Pune, Maharashtra. Her channel name is called LiveToDance with Sonali. She posts dance videos on trending Bollywood moves. She has almost 2.5 million followers on her YouTube channel. The sensational dancer started making dance covers in 2016 and mostly posts short videos. Before starting her channel, she was in the dance group of Infosys, where she worked.

7. Pooja Luthra

Pooja Luthra puts out content on health and beauty for women in Hindi. She joined YouTube in 2012 and is popular for her makeup tips, home care remedies, and hair care tips. She has over 7.2 million followers on her self-titled YouTube channel.

8. Niharicka Singh

Niharicka Singh, popularly known as Captain Nick, has over 2.2 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. Her content is dedicated to family comedy videos. Her most popular videos are the ones where she plays herself (called Nick) and her mother (called Mataji). Sometimes her brother features in her videos. She started off by posting humourous videos on her YouTube channel in 2016 after she was encouraged by her friends because she used to make them laugh.

9. Tanya Khanijow

Tanya Khanijow has over 530k YouTube subscribers on her channel and is a travel vlogger. She records her solo adventures and tries to find new locations to cover. One of her most popular videos on YouTube is about the Himba tribal women which has over 1 million views. Along with that, she shares tips and tricks for solo travellers.

10. Natasha Noel

Natasha Noel is a yoga instructor and a wellness coach with over 700k subscribers on her YouTube. She posts yoga training videos on her channel and sometimes also talks about topics that are considered taboo like masturbation. She was selected as one of the BBC's 100 Women for 2019.

11. Vidya Iyer

Vidya Iyer is a singing sensation who is also known as Vidya Vox has over 7.9 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. Iyer lives in America but is one of the most popular Indian YouTubers. She began her channel in 2015. Her music videos are mostly unique mashups of Bollywood music and popular English songs. In fact, her fame shot up with the mashup video of Major Lazer's Lean On and the Punjabi folk song, Jind Mahi.

12. Shirley Setia

Shirley Setia is an Indian-origin YouTuber who was raised in Auckland, New Zealand. She is popular for her renditions of popular old Hindi songs like Jab Koi Baat. She has over 3.82 million subscribers on her channel. She was invited by YouTube as a "YouTube Creator" to perform live in the FanFest held in Mumbai in 2016 and 2017. Along with that, she was featured in the Forbes Magazine, where she was referred to as "Bollywood's Next Big Singing Sensation."

These women have carved a significant niche for themselves in a male-dominated world with their content. More power to them and we hope more female content creators emerge.