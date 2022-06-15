If you're a fan of Marvel or DC (or both), then you've probably always hoped for a solid Indian superhero character.

But, Bollywood has in fact given us many superhero characters in the past, albeit not the most well written ones, but still, we've had our fair share of costumed superheroes with interesting powers of their own!

So, here's a look at just this; Superhero characters that Bollywood has given us throughout all these years.

1. Shiva Ka Insaaf (1985)

Directed by Raj N. Sippy, Shiva Ka Insaaf stars Jackie Shroff and Poonam Dhillon and revolves around Shiva (Jackie Shroff). Extremely well trained in kicking butt, Shiva works as a journalist as a cover for his true identity.

2. Bal Bramhachari (1996)

Starring Puru Rajkumar, the film gave us a hero who had supernatural powers that he had been given by Lord Hanuman.

3. Ajooba (1991)

Ajooba revolved around prince Ali (played by Amitabh Bachchan) who was quite literally a miracle and like most superheroes, fought against all kinds of demons and an evil mastermind to finally prevail.

4. Khatron Ke Khiladi (1988)

Dharmendra played a Batman like vigilante called Teesri Adalat in the film. It also starred Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Chunky Panday and Neelam.

5. Zokkomon (2011)

In this 2011 Disney World Cinema release, Darsheel Safary played a child superhero who learns to tap into his powers after his cruel uncle abandons him!

6. Maharaja (1998)

In this 1998 film, Govinda plays the role of Kohinoor, a man with the ability to communicate with animals, and a goal to rescue his imprisoned nanny, Ameenabi (Aruna Irani).

7. Toofan (1989)

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and directed by Ketan Desai, Toofan gave us twin brothers with Robin Hood-esq abilities. One is a crossbow-wielding superhero, the other is a magician.

Here's to our very own desi superheroes.