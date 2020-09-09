Ever since Rhea Chakraborty got arrested by the NCB under charges related to possession and consumption of drugs, you must have been seeing this quote on your timeline:
Roses are red
Violets are blue
Let's smash patriarchy
Me and you
Many celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar have shared the same on their timeline - often accompanying it with: #JusticeForRhea.
This is their way of demanding freedom of unbiased trial for Rhea. But who started it all?
Rhea herself.
During one of her hearings, the actor wore the T-shirt with same text, presumably in a bid to make a statement.
You will smash the patriarchy @Tweet2Rhea - but do not let them smash your spirit before that. I am ashamed the way this witch hunt has gone forward. What vile ways will you keep a brave girl down with, people? This message on your t shirt is a clarion call. Yaad rahega. pic.twitter.com/i5zmM3MVn4— Rohini Ramnathan (@rotalks) September 8, 2020
The picture is now circulating on the internet and here is what people have to say about it.
"Let's smash patriarchy" written on @Tweet2Rhea 's T shirt today.#RheaArrested #रिया_चक्रवर्ती pic.twitter.com/sJbBXCVRQB— ||.AndarRaho.|| (@yashmarwah) September 8, 2020
m*n are so easily triggered by A SHIRT rhea was wearing. no shit she's right we need to smash the patriarchy— sushi | monke era (@aloosupremacist) September 8, 2020
imagine seeing rhea wear a shirt that says “smash patriarchy” and establishing that it must be a coded message wrt SSR & not a statement from a woman at the center of a disgustingly misogynistic witch hunt https://t.co/mR2JOOpJAn— esha (@eshpvt) September 8, 2020
A woman wearing a smash patriarchy tee is enough to trigger the fragile masculinity of misogynistic men. https://t.co/DQriBmxCER— Catty Stark. (@CatWomaniya) September 8, 2020
the way all these people are now simply just attacking her for being a woman. i don’t see anything arrogant about this. stay pressed🥰🦋✨ https://t.co/XFklYtcwsm— Lav (@anxietyandissue) September 8, 2020