Ever since Rhea Chakraborty got arrested by the NCB under charges related to possession and consumption of drugs, you must have been seeing this quote on your timeline:

Roses are red

Violets are blue

Let's smash patriarchy

Me and you

Many celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar have shared the same on their timeline - often accompanying it with: #JusticeForRhea.

This is their way of demanding freedom of unbiased trial for Rhea. But who started it all?

Rhea herself.

During one of her hearings, the actor wore the T-shirt with same text, presumably in a bid to make a statement.

You will smash the patriarchy @Tweet2Rhea - but do not let them smash your spirit before that. I am ashamed the way this witch hunt has gone forward. What vile ways will you keep a brave girl down with, people? This message on your t shirt is a clarion call. Yaad rahega. pic.twitter.com/i5zmM3MVn4 — Rohini Ramnathan (@rotalks) September 8, 2020

The picture is now circulating on the internet and here is what people have to say about it.

m*n are so easily triggered by A SHIRT rhea was wearing. no shit she's right we need to smash the patriarchy — sushi | monke era (@aloosupremacist) September 8, 2020

imagine seeing rhea wear a shirt that says “smash patriarchy” and establishing that it must be a coded message wrt SSR & not a statement from a woman at the center of a disgustingly misogynistic witch hunt https://t.co/mR2JOOpJAn — esha (@eshpvt) September 8, 2020

Patriarchy: Noun. A society controlled by men in which they use their power to their own advantage.

For men like Anurag, smashing patriarchy is ‘arrogance’ because they start feeling oppressed when another group seeks to gain rights that they have always had. https://t.co/PHdFI3GrI9 — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) September 8, 2020

A woman wearing a smash patriarchy tee is enough to trigger the fragile masculinity of misogynistic men. https://t.co/DQriBmxCER — Catty Stark. (@CatWomaniya) September 8, 2020

the way all these people are now simply just attacking her for being a woman. i don’t see anything arrogant about this. stay pressed🥰🦋✨ https://t.co/XFklYtcwsm — Lav (@anxietyandissue) September 8, 2020

Rhea was arrested by the NCB yesterday after 3 days of questioning. Other people whose arrests are being made are, her brother Showik, Suhsnat's cook Dipesh Sawant and his manager Samuel Miranda.