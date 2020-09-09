Ever since Rhea Chakraborty got arrested by the NCB under charges related to possession and consumption of drugs, you must have been seeing this quote on your timeline:

Roses are red
Violets are blue
Let's smash patriarchy
Me and you

Many celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar have shared the same on their timeline - often accompanying it with: #JusticeForRhea. 

✊🏽

This is their way of demanding freedom of unbiased trial for Rhea. But who started it all?

Rhea herself. 

During one of her hearings, the actor wore the T-shirt with same text, presumably in a bid to make a statement. 

The picture is now circulating on the internet and here is what people have to say about it. 

Rhea was arrested by the NCB yesterday after 3 days of questioning. Other people whose arrests are being made are, her brother Showik, Suhsnat's cook Dipesh Sawant and his manager Samuel Miranda.