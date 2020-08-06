Most people look at Hum Aapke Hain Koun! as a family drama with a fair share of romance, songs, and tragedy put in, like most Hindi movies from the time.

But, over the years, Hum Aapke Hain Koun has proved to be a film that keeps on giving us memes, wedding dance numbers, fashion advice, and even life lessons!

Here's a look at all the life lessons that Hum Aapke Hain Koun have gifted us:

1. Before Paatal Lok, it was Hum Aapke that told us that dogs are real MVPs because Tuffy really saves the day.

Honestly, without Tuffy the family couldn't even play a cricket match, forget saving a marriage.

2. It wasn't drunken nights but Pooja who first taught us that stairs can be scary AF.

To be honest, it instilled in me a legit fear of stairs. Now, I'm an escalator girl all the way.

3. Thanks to Hum Aapke Hain Koun, we all know how important it is to have sturdy beds. Otherwise, you might lose in joota-chupai.

Just saying, that bed was constructed by someone or something that Maya Sarabhai would never approve of.

4. Also, when the broken bed is being repaired, it's totally fine to lay on the billiard table.

For all you know, that was the reason the table was installed in a mansion with multiple additional rooms and beds.

5. Hum Aapke Hain Koun is also the reason why I encourage my mother to stay in touch with her college friends. Because bas dating apps se na ho paega.

Really, what's the point of our parents staying in touch with their college friends if one of those friends is not the guardian/parent of an eligible partner for us?

6. To be fair, one of the film's greatest teaching was - chocolates are perfectly acceptable gifts at any and every age.

7. In fact, it was Hum Aapke Hain Koun that taught us the importance of 'uhu, uhu' aka coughing.

Missed calls are so common. If you wanna flirt, you fake cough... not in the middle of a pandemic though.

8. Thanks to HAHK I know that the right guy isn't one who just encourages me to dance like no one is watching. But rather, he is someone who also joins me in dancing like no one's watching.

Because who was watching this? Why didn't they say anything? I have questions...

9. Also, let nothing stop you from eating the gulab jamun, the ladoo, the rosogullas, and anything your heart desires. If Prem can eat it in one go, so can you!

10. And last, but not the least, every occasion is a reason to party. Like the pandemic has taught us, we need to cherish those moments!

Hum Aapke Hain Koun? Life lessons, apparently!