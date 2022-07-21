The moment we all have been waiting for is finally here as Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer Liger just dropped its trailer and we cannot keep calm, for obvious reasons.

The trailer revolves around a mixed martial arts kickboxer (Vijay Deverakonda) with a stutter and his badass mother (Ramya Krishnan), who introduces him as a crossbreed between a lion and a tiger. Apart from that, his love interest (Ananya Panday) never leaves her side as well.

While Vijay Deverakonda is marking his debut in Hindi cinema with Liger, it's Ananya Panday's first multi-lingual movie. Marking his Bollywood debut with this high-octane action movie, Mike Tyson will be also seen on the silver screen in a cameo.

A sports movie, the trailer of Liger certainly seems like a thrilling rollercoaster ride of action and drama.

Liger also stars Ronit Roy and Makrand Deshpande in pivotal roles. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is scheduled for theatrical release on August 25th.

You can watch the trailer here:

It looks like Liger is going to be an interesting watch!

