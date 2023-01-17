Suniel Shetty is known for his oh-so-honest interviews and best comebacks. While Bollywood celebs are venturing into business now, Suniel Shetty seems to be quite active on LinkedIn. He keeps sharing his experiences and lessons on his profile.
This conversation between Suniel and a LinkedIn user has caught everyone’s attention on Twitter. In the conversation thread, Suniel wished someone all the best for the future. But a user replied asking him how he turned 5 rupees into 500 crores in Dhadkan.
Desis on Twitter want a video of this story and have called it the mission for 2023. Here’s how they’re reacting to this:
We hope Anna gives a nice reply to this!
Read more: 5 Times Suniel Shetty Proved He Ain’t No ‘Ghanshyam’ When It Comes To Savage Comebacks.