Suniel Shetty is known for his oh-so-honest interviews and best comebacks. While Bollywood celebs are venturing into business now, Suniel Shetty seems to be quite active on LinkedIn. He keeps sharing his experiences and lessons on his profile.

This conversation between Suniel and a LinkedIn user has caught everyone’s attention on Twitter. In the conversation thread, Suniel wished someone all the best for the future. But a user replied asking him how he turned 5 rupees into 500 crores in Dhadkan.

Desis on Twitter want a video of this story and have called it the mission for 2023. Here’s how they’re reacting to this:

Why does Suniel Shetty need to use LinkedIn?? https://t.co/zGDQUjwqxi — Poetic Justice (@MalaaiLama) January 17, 2023

@saxenasaheb mission this year is to get him to narrate the story on a video lmao — Raj Kunkolienkar (@kunksed) January 16, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Suniel bhai chalta gaye, chalte gaye, girte the, phir uthke chalte the.. aise banaya 500 crores. — sidharth (@Sidharthap) January 16, 2023

Memers taking over Linkedin too! 🤣 — Dwapar Buch 🇮🇳 (@dwaparr) January 16, 2023

How many red flags in the author can you count? I see 5 https://t.co/amGcIVX5Gs — Dk hates Tottenham (@dk_fakegod) January 16, 2023

valid question https://t.co/IxXvlPC8vb — altaf raja stan account 𓅗 (@wankkarwai) January 16, 2023

We hope Anna gives a nice reply to this!