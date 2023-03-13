The 95th Academy Awards AKA Oscars 2023 took place on March 12, 2023, at LA’s Dolby Theatre.

It was indeed a proud occasion for India as RRR’s Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song and The Elephant Whisperer bagged the award in the Best Documentary Shorts category. The third desi nominee, Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes, unfortunately, lost to Navalny in the Best Documentary Feature Film category.

ADVERTISEMENT Credits: Twitter

Needless to mention, there were a bunch of other movies, tracks and actors who bagged this prestigious award. We have prepared the complete list of winners at the Oscars 2023. Take a look:

1. Documentary Short

The Elephant Whisperers

2. Animated Feature

ADVERTISEMENT Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

3. Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

4. Original Song

Naatu Naatu, RRR

ADVERTISEMENT 5. Supporting Actress

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

6. Documentary Feature

Navalny

7. Live Action Short

ADVERTISEMENT An Irish Goodbye

8. Cinematography

All Quiet On The Western Front

9. Makeup & Hair

The Whale

ADVERTISEMENT 10. Costume Design

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

11. International Film

All Quiet On The Western Front

12. Animated Fhort

ADVERTISEMENT The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse

13. Production Design

All Quiet On The Western Front

14. Original Score

All Quiet On The Western Front

ADVERTISEMENT 15. Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way Of Water

16. Original Screenplay

Everything Everywhere All At Once

17. Adapted Screenplay

ADVERTISEMENT Women Talking

18. Sound

Top Gun: Maverick

19. Editing

Everything Everywhere All At Once

ADVERTISEMENT 20. Director

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

21. Lead Actor

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

22. Lead Actress

ADVERTISEMENT Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

23. Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Now, this is a brilliant list of winners!