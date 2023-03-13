The 95th Academy Awards AKA Oscars 2023 took place on March 12, 2023, at LA’s Dolby Theatre.
It was indeed a proud occasion for India as RRR’s Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song and The Elephant Whisperer bagged the award in the Best Documentary Shorts category. The third desi nominee, Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes, unfortunately, lost to Navalny in the Best Documentary Feature Film category.
Needless to mention, there were a bunch of other movies, tracks and actors who bagged this prestigious award. We have prepared the complete list of winners at the Oscars 2023. Take a look:
1. Documentary Short
The Elephant Whisperers
2. Animated Feature
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
3. Supporting Actor
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
4. Original Song
Naatu Naatu, RRR
5. Supporting Actress
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
6. Documentary Feature
Navalny
7. Live Action Short
An Irish Goodbye
8. Cinematography
All Quiet On The Western Front
9. Makeup & Hair
The Whale
10. Costume Design
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
11. International Film
All Quiet On The Western Front
12. Animated Fhort
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse
13. Production Design
All Quiet On The Western Front
14. Original Score
All Quiet On The Western Front
15. Visual Effects
Avatar: The Way Of Water
16. Original Screenplay
Everything Everywhere All At Once
17. Adapted Screenplay
Women Talking
18. Sound
Top Gun: Maverick
19. Editing
Everything Everywhere All At Once
20. Director
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
21. Lead Actor
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
22. Lead Actress
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
23. Best Picture
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Now, this is a brilliant list of winners!