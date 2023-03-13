RRR, the movie which broke several records right after its release, has garnered love from all across the world. And now, the movie has scripted history in golden letters by winning the ‘Best Original Song’ for Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Award.

MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose, the composers of the track, started off their acceptance speech by thanking the academy for the recognition. The former, then, shared a sweet memory from his childhood.

“I grew up listening to the Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars.”



He then turned his speech into a cute song to the tune of a famous track from the ’70s, Top of the World.

“There was only one wish on my mind and so was Rajamouli and my family’s. RRR has to win, the pride of every Indian and, must put me on the top of the world.”



The composer then thanked SS Rajamouli’s son, Karthikeya, and the audience for making it all possible. Chandrabose ended their historic speech with a namaste.



Deepika Padukone, who made an appearance to announce the high-spirited performance of the Naatu Naatu track, looked extremely proud of the nation’s big win as she sat in the audience.



Here's the entire speech:

Needless to mention, each desi across the world had their hearts swelled with pride and went berserk on social media for this historical achievement.

The song India 🇮🇳 danced to has truly gone global!



Congratulations @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire RRR team for winning the Best Original Song at the Oscars for #NaatuNaatu. pic.twitter.com/axSEfCJWq9 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 13, 2023

And there you go… NAATU NAATU!! Crossing all boundaries!! Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu, @boselyricist and the entire team of #RRR on their phenomenal win at the Oscars!! A jubilant moment for Indian cinema 👏👏👏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 13, 2023

#Oscars would have still been a dream for India but for One Man's vision, courage & conviction @ssrajamouli ! 🫡🫡👏👏



A Billion 🇮🇳 Hearts filled with Pride & Gratitude ! Kudos to every member of the Brilliant Team of @RRRMovie@DVVmovies

#Oscars95 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 13, 2023

‘Naatu Naatu’ has sealed its place in history by winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the #Oscars. This is probably the finest moment for Indian Cinema and Telugus achieving it is even more special.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/BAKVLsPVxf — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 13, 2023

What a moment! About time the world recognises Indian Film Music as a respectable, unique, artistic genre in its own right.



Congratulations @mmkeeravaani saab and @boselyricist, and the entire team of #RRR. #NaatuNaatu #Oscars pic.twitter.com/NRajmJpQXv — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) March 13, 2023

Ecstatic to win the #Oscar for #RRR, a true celebration of Indian cinema! Congratulations to every soul in India, feeling immense pride to represent our culture on a global stage. Let's continue to push boundaries & make our mark in the world! #JaiHind 🇮🇳@ssrajamouli @RRRMovie — Hari Suresh (@dosapatigdv) March 13, 2023

Yes! Iconic win! No one was robbed. Naatu Naatu is sweeping this award, as they should be! — Lance1148 #LeniKiko2022 (@lance1148) March 13, 2023

It's time for Naatu Naatu❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/7QU2alaOeH — Ponile Mowa (@ponilemova) March 13, 2023

Deserved Oscar for Bahubali background score itself.. but anyways so happy for the greatest @mmkeeravaani — ? (@bruce_kane1) March 13, 2023

We would like to congratulate the entire team for the massive win!