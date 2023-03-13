RRR, the movie which broke several records right after its release, has garnered love from all across the world. And now, the movie has scripted history in golden letters by winning the ‘Best Original Song’ for Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Award.
MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose, the composers of the track, started off their acceptance speech by thanking the academy for the recognition. The former, then, shared a sweet memory from his childhood.
“I grew up listening to the Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars.”
He then turned his speech into a cute song to the tune of a famous track from the ’70s, Top of the World.
“There was only one wish on my mind and so was Rajamouli and my family’s. RRR has to win, the pride of every Indian and, must put me on the top of the world.”
The composer then thanked SS Rajamouli’s son, Karthikeya, and the audience for making it all possible. Chandrabose ended their historic speech with a namaste.
Deepika Padukone, who made an appearance to announce the high-spirited performance of the Naatu Naatu track, looked extremely proud of the nation’s big win as she sat in the audience.
Here’s the entire speech:
Needless to mention, each desi across the world had their hearts swelled with pride and went berserk on social media for this historical achievement.
We would like to congratulate the entire team for the massive win!