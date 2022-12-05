RRR, the movie that left a massive mark on the entire world, broke several records. From a nerve-wracking plotline to a foot-tapping background score, the movie deserved all the praise and attention it has received since its release.

Rolling Stone, the iconic magazine focusing on entertainment and popular culture, has named the blockbuster movie one of the best movies in the ‘ 22 Best Movies of 2022’ category.

Credits: Rolling Stone

Interestingly, the SS Rajamouli directorial, RRR (#12), shares space on the list with Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans (#15). The other notable mentions in the list are Tar (#11), The Banshees Of Inisherin (#8), No Bears (#5), Decision To Leave (#3) and Hit The Road (#1).

Credits: Rolling Stone

Writing about the movie, the magazine mentioned:

“A ripped, shirtless man narrowly avoiding a midair collision between an angry wolf and an even angrier tiger. A rescue mission involving a sinking raft, a flaming train, a horse, a motorcycle, some rope and the flag of India. A dance-off, complete with some highly choreographed suspender-based moves, that doubles as a class-conscious fuck you. Bromantic montages, slo-mo brooding, flashbacks that constitute their own short films, a man kicking an arrow through a tree trunk into another man’s head, and an acrobatic sequence involving a hero fighting legions of soldiers while perched on his best friend’s shoulders. These are just a few of the things you’ll see in S.S. Rajamouli’s Tollywood blockbuster, although referring to this as a single “blockbuster” feels weird.”

Credits: HD Wallpapers

You can check the entire list here.

Reportedly, RRR has launched a campaign to file nominations in fourteen different categories at the prestigious Oscars. And, it absolutely deserves it.