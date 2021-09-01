I think we all know that the comic performances that Johny Lever has given to the world are a class apart. In fact, nobody has been able to do comedy quite like the legend himself.

But, did you know that long before Netflix or Amazon began doing specials, the actor had done a stand-up comedy gig in the US?

Well, we stumbled across a video of it online and it shows him passing witty jokes about Disco music and dance. The actor is seen making jokes in an almost musical way, while the drummer plays a beat in the backdrop. His talent is so evident in the instance, it's captivating.

Johny Lever started acting in 1982, when he appeared in the film Dard Ka Rishta, In fact, he got the film because late actor Sunil Dutt had taken notice of him during a stand-up act! And ever since then, he has done over a hundered films.

So, if you're curious to see his performance, here it is. Take a look.

Here's how people responded to the throwback video.

An example of what talent, hard work and not giving up can do!