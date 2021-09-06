Lord Bobby is back! With Bichhoo vs. Money Heist, let's see what lies ahead for us.

Recently, Money Heist released its five episodes, and fans are already going gaga about it. As always ahead of his time, Lord Bobby predicted the ending of Money Heist in Bichhoo.

Take a look at Bichhoo vs. Money Heist - Side by Side Comparison.

I mean, who could predict this? The comparison is so surreal you literally see no difference between the two.

While we can't wait till December for the other five episodes to release, I am sure Lord Bobby will come up with something more for us.

You can watch the full comparison video here.