Imagine walking into a cafe in Goa and being treated to the unbelievable sight of Lucky Ali singing your favourite song?

Well, this dream became a reality for a lucky few when the singer performed an impromptu concert at the Garden of Dreams (quite literally) in Goa.

Actor Nafisa Ali shared a video of this incredible performance on her Instagram and we're in awe of how brilliant he sounds.

The singer's magical voice singing his hit O Sanam is everything we needed to make this weekend beautiful.

Watch the full video here:

Last month, a video of the singer singing O Sanam went viral and every single 90s kid was eternally grateful to hear his voice again.