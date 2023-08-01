Four years after the release of Made In Heaven, the makers are finally bringing its second season this month. Starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur as leads, the much-awaited trailer of Made In Heaven- Season 2 has arrived. Yes! Tara Khanna and Karan Mehra, your favourite wedding planners from Delhi are back.

Source: Amazon Prime/Tiger Baby Films/Excel Entertainment

Sobhita and Arjun are returning as wedding planners in the second season packed with more drama and conflict. They are on a mission to deliver extravagant weddings while navigating their complicated personal lives.

The 3-minute-23-second trailer begins with Tara and Karan getting a new wedding project. They are then informed about their loss in business, “Pichle 6 mahine mein 8 shaadiyan karwai hain. Ghate pe ghata ho raha hai. Badi machli pakdo,” Vijay Raaz as Jauhari says.

We then see them entering in Old Delhi to find their clients for the upcoming weddings. The trailer also shows Mona Singh’s entry as Mrs. Bulbul Jauhari, their new auditor.

Apart from Sobhita and Arjun, the series stars Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Trinetra Haldar, Ishwar Singh and more. It also features Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Shibani Dandekar, Dia Mirza, Sanjay Kapur, Neelam, and Samir Soni.

Tension arises between Tara and Karan over their company and both of them argue regarding finances. Karan’s mom can be seen asking him to marry while having no idea that he is gay. Tara is still dealing with her split from Jim Sarbh’s character, Adil Khanna from the first season.

Watch the trailer of Made In Heaven Season 2 here:

Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the new season will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from August 10. Did you like the trailer?