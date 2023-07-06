Produced by Excel Entertainment, Made In Heaven‘s Season 1 was released on the 8th of March in 2019. The series’ plot line follows a Delhi-based wedding planning duo and their journey. MIH gained a lot of popularity and a huge fanbase ever since its release and because of that, people had been eagerly waiting for the second season to come out. So now, that Amazon Prime Video has officially announced its second season, the internet has kind of lost its cool!

It’s justifiable, because hello, it’s been almost 4 years since the first season came out. Here, take a look at how people have responded to the post:

made in heaven 2 is releasing can't wait to see how their friendship evolves I'm soooo excited https://t.co/YnLhdv2wVz pic.twitter.com/OxwDhZd2Qx — ⚰️ (@apparitionnow) July 6, 2023

It's been more than 4 yrs & finally #MadeInHeaven is back with season 2!! pic.twitter.com/D1rr9LozRL — SO-O-Mi-E 🏳‍🌈 (@soo_mmii) July 6, 2023

Omg it's finally here — N A N D I T A (@Nandita9829) July 6, 2023

Delay of MIH S02 was and remains the greatest tragedy of COVID



(tweeted at @divyayayayani's advice) https://t.co/isWKkiuwL5 — jomt (@jottwtz) July 6, 2023

BRB, going to go turn on IG notifications for when the trailer drops.