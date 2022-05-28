There are a number of pictures and videos from Karan Johar's birthday party that were a perfect dose of nostalgia for every 90s kid. However, there's only one picture from the bash that is iconic in every single way - the selfie that had Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Salman Khan.

The picture, which features three of the biggest celebrities in a single frame, was posted by Madhuri Dixit Nene. Apart from them, Gauri Khan and Shriram Nene were also seen in the perfect selfie. Needless to mention, netizens drowned in nostalgia, after the picture was posted online.

Soon after, people started sharing their heartwarming comments and here's what they had to say:

If you were a 90s kid, you will love this pic. Happy weekend friends #ShahRukhKhan #SalmanKhan #MadhuriDixit pic.twitter.com/YqeOmomuqx — Rohan S Mitra (@rohansmitra) May 28, 2022

Latest click of Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam trio #SalmanKhan #ShahRukhKhan and #MadhuriDixit from Karan Johar's birthday bash.



This pic is so awwdorable, They are looking so sweet together.❣️ pic.twitter.com/rJQ9UROirC — ✨MASS✨ #TIGER3✨ (@Freak4Salman) May 27, 2022

These three actors, who recently took the entire social media by storm with their picture, also starred together in Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002).

Madhuri Dixit Nene, thank you for sharing this perfect picture with us!