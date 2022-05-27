Apart from the opulent sets and costumes, there's no doubt that our tinsel town is known for its grand parties. And when we are talking about Karan Johar's birthday bash, we know it had to be EXTRA!

While there were a number of talented new-gen actors who made an appearance at his party held at the Yash Raj Studios, it was our favourite actors from the 90s, who made our hearts full. From Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene to Kareena Kapoor Khan, here are all the actors who we loved to see together, in one frame.

The one with our favourite actors from the 90s.

The OG duo who gave us gems like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai!

How can you call it a big filmy party until King Khan doesn't take to the dance floor?

It is amazing to see Aamir and Kajol sharing the frame together, once again!

Raveena Tandon and Juhi Chawla were also spotted clicking a sizzling selfie together.

Too much talent in one frame!

Who remembers watching their movie Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke? If you do, you are old now.

Needless to say, photos from Karan Johar's party gave us lots of khushi and no gham!