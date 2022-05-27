Karan Johar's 50th birthday party gave us some happening Bollywood scenes, that sure were filmy. From spotting our favourite looks to seeing actors groove to each other's songs - everything made us want to be a fly in THAT room.

And of course, Shah Rukh Khan won us over with his charm, yet again.

In a video that is making rounds on the internet, SRK is seen dancing to Koi Mil Gaya from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. And what else can we say, except that his energy hasn't changed one bit. Other celebrities like Farah Khan and Maniesh Paul can also be seen dancing along - and these party scenes are like a time capsule.

Even after all this time, his moves are on point and the charm has only grown. It's like SRK walks into a room and everyone forgets about their crushes - rightly so.

All the retro vibes and watching him dance to the iconic song, takes us all back to the good-old 90s Bollywood. Get Rani Mukherjee and Kajol, and it'd be like watching the film for the umpteenth time.



And just like us, netizens are swooned by his moves. All the hearts and comments are proof.



I’M SO HAPPY. HE’S SMILING 😭❤️❤️ — 𝐧𝐚𝐯𝐢. (@thoughtsofshah) May 26, 2022

Stillllll looks like the most appealing man in the whole fucking room. https://t.co/hJ8xYqhbxz — Dafa hoe (@rantitouttt) May 26, 2022

Watch the complete video here:

The supremacy of the king, indeed.