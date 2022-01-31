The teaser of upcoming Tamil-language action film Mahaan has dropped and it already looks promising as well as fascinating. The gangster thriller will mark the first collaboration of the real life father-son duo — Vikram and Dhruv Vikram.

The teaser begins with a father telling his son that his ancestors played a crucial role in banning the toddy shops (small liquor shops) in the state. And he has to take the same path to live like great men, such as Gandhi and fulfil his ancestor’s dreams.

As the teaser proceeds, we see the boy fail to honor those expectations and and become the leader of the syndicate that supplies liquor in the state.

The storyline centres around Vikram’s character following his journey after he fails to abide by his family's wishes and loses his family due to that.

Produced by Lalit Kumar, the action-packed thriller will trace the unexpected series of events that transformed an ordinary man’s life.

Meanwhile, the first teaser doesn’t reveal much about Dhruv’s character but we get a glimpse of him towards the end.

Written and directed by filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, the film seems to be a perfect mix of action, drama, and emotions.

Mahaan is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 10 in Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada as well.

All images are taken from the official trailer on YouTube.