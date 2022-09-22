It seems episode 12 of Koffee With Karan season 7 has created quite the buzz. This time around, celebs and stars of the reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Gauri Khan graced the show. And in the most adorable way possible, proved that all moms are the same!

In a segment of the show where Karan Johar invited the celebs’ daughters to share their thoughts about them, Ananya Pandey, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor revealed details that we could all agree with. Because, aren’t our moms like this too? Here, take a look at what we’re talking about:

1. When Ananya Panday said that her mom is her ‘momager.’

Moms just have a knack for knowing how to give the perfect advice, and that applies to our careers and jobs too! So yes, essentially we all have momagers.

2. When Suhana Khan said that Gauri Khan insists on seeing her pictures before she shares them on Instagram.

And she also said that she doesn’t mind doing that at all, because at the end of the day, she knows that her mom is always right. She’s right, mom’s always know what’s up.

3. Then when Ananya Panday talked about how her mother wards off the evil eye from her.

I mean, how many times have our moms talked about nazar with us? And how many times have they come home and said someone must’ve evil-eyed us? Too many to count.

4. When Shanaya Kapoor said that her mom Maheep Kapoor is always a cool mom, and even helps keep her secrets.

We all know how many times our mom has hidden the reasons we’ve broken the curfew, from our dads!

5. And when she pointed out how moms somehow always know everything, especially about their kids’ lives.

They’re just masters of extracting important information, from anywhere and everywhere. They know all the tea.

How adorable is this?

