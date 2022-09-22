Koffee with Karan season 7 has been our dealer to the gossip of the tinseltown of Bollywood. The Disney+hotsar show is back with its latest episode, and we love it. The 12th episode had Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey on the couch, and they kept up with their sassy responses.

Not to mention, I loved Gauri and her warmest replies that made her win the Koffee hamper. Even though SRK was not part of the episode, Gauri made a lot of revelations about him and how he is the sweetest person at home.

During a gaming round at the show, Gauri obviously called SRK, and his reply is a reminder of why he is the king of romance.

Karan Johar made it clear if SRK picks up the call Gauri will get brownie points for it because why not?

Ji Gauri, humare saath rahoge toh aise hi points milenge (If you stay with me, you’ll keep winning points like this).

Twittizens love SRK’s response and think it’s the best moment from the episode.

"See Gauri, humare saath rahoge toh yahi mazze Karoge " Gauri Wil earn 6 points..Best Couple ever #ShahRukhKhan #GauriKhan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sXLMVVD3Jm — 😎Sourav Srkian Das😎 (@SrkianDas04) September 22, 2022

"Humare saath rahoge toh aise hi points milenge 😂"



: #ShahRukhKhan to #GauriKhan after rewarding her with 6 points for #KoffeeWithKaran S7 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NRuXZnb87Y — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) September 22, 2022

Best moment from the episode….😍😍😍😍



King has his own aura….and always to the point humour 😂#ShahRukhKhan#KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/9YedONi659 — Soumya Sahoo (@sairat_fantasy) September 22, 2022

The way #GauriKhan spoke about her relationship with Shah Rukh was so heartwarming….And that call from #ShahRukhKhan, ufff ❤❤❤❤#KoffeeWithKaran7 #KoffeeWithKaranS7 #KoffeeWithKaran — sana farzeen (@SanaFarzeen) September 21, 2022

We are all rooting for the Gauri-SRK Kwk episode.

