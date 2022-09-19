Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is the talk of the town, similar to the new season of Koffee With Karan. The upcoming episode of the talk show is an amalgamation of the two worlds. Johar will be seen chatting with Bollywood wives Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, along with Bollywood royalty Gauri Khan.

The promo for the episode was released to fanfare and excitement. However, the most exciting part of the internet was not the full promo but a cameo.

The trailer begins with Karan Johar asking Gauri Khan what dating advice she would give to her daughter Suhana Khan. She unexpectedly replies, “Never date two boys at the same time.”

At the end of the video, the host plays his popular ‘Hey Karan, it’s me game’ where the guests are supposed to call a celebrity. When Gauri calls her husband Shah Rukh Khan, Karan says that if SRK answers she gets 6 points.

As a man who believes that his wife’s call should never be left waiting, Shah Rukh Khan picks up the call and says, “Hi, Karan!”.

The sound of the legendary actor made the internet feel a million emotions. The actor is regarded as the most important guest of the show every season. Hence, fans were disappointed to know that he would not be appearing this season, in addition to not appearing in any films since 2020.

I am cryingggggg omgggg I also want to call my Husband that quick @iamsrk 😭



Caaant wait for this episode omggg 😍 — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ𝐢ω𝐢 𓀠 (@JacyKhan) September 19, 2022

Only Shah Rukh Khan can leave the internet gushing with a simple greeting!