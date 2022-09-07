If you binge-watched the latest season of The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives on Netflix, you would know of that one scene in the series that was downright hilarious. We are talking about the jungle safari Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Soni, and Bhavana Pandey took in the jungles of Jawai during their Rajasthan holiday.



The Bollywood Wives travel in a jeep and embark on a guided safari with the owner of the luxurious resort they were living in. The safari was hilarious because the wilderness brought out the real sides of the wives.



Jaisal Singh, the owner of the resort, tells the Bollywood wives that he has picked up distress calls from an antelope. The distress calls signal the sighting of a leopard in the jungle and hence the chances of them seeing a leopard was high. Only for Seema Sajdeh to ask the others if antelope was a person. The other wives, then, explained to Seema what a distress call means.

You can always take a celebrity out of the set, but you can't take a celebrity out of a person. Rather than soaking in the safari, one celeb was busy checking themselves out. Much to the owner's amusement!



The city girls had a tough time figuring out how to use binoculars. Barring Maheep who is a pro at using them for snooping on others. Guess what they were looking at? A black bull!



Seema was extremely eager for the safari and was looking for ideas to "give back to Mother Nature". However, she lost it when they saw a python. Seema and Neelam shrieked in the jeep while the owner was desperately trying to calm them down. He gave up.



When Neelam Soni mistook a sheep for a dog! Do dogs and sheep look remotely familiar?



The women spotted a black bull, a python, an antelope, and finally a leopard chilling on the rocks. The leopard was truly majestic and left them in awe. This is what Seema had to say about the big cat. A parallel only she can draw.



Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives features scenes and incidents that mere mortals like us cannot even relate to. However, this jungle safari scene will surely make you feel like the smartest person in the room.

