The second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is back on our screens. The Netflix show is Helmed by Uttam Domale and produced by Karan Johar. The show revolves around the glitz and glamorous lives of Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari Soni.

Now Ranveer Singh made it to the finale episode of the show- as the four leading ladies met him on the sets. While the show has already been called out to pass on insensitivity as fun, Ranveer's appearance on the show made things worse.

A clip from the episode is doing rounds on the internet and people are appalled by the comments Ranveer made on the show.

Here watch the full clip here:

deepika please come get your man. dude is a fucking embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/AqfdVjSTev — Pramit (@pramitheus) September 2, 2022

Netizens are clearly pissed with this and don't want to watch such cringe content. Here are some comments.:

This is just weirdly awful. Not even embarrassing behavior just straight up unpleasant to watch. Someone has to knock some sense in his brain and make him step out of this appallingly pretentious phase that he is in. https://t.co/YtDW0v1SU3 — brat (@FlybrownG) September 4, 2022

It's not Deepika's job to handle and control the cringe behaviour of a man. Call out Ranveer Singh😒

The words he used were beyond disgusting https://t.co/yrzQeXBTLg — Zaranoor (@kingKAaryan) September 4, 2022

I really praised him & appreciated him after Koffee with Karan episode. The way he treated alia made me tweet praises for him & deepik but gosh this episode and his behaviour! My eyes my eyes my eyes ! #FLOBW #FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives https://t.co/f8gEf6idEL pic.twitter.com/5f6nP25egu — Mia (@Miaellaworld) September 4, 2022

the most cringe thing about the fabulous lives of bollywood wives season 2 was ranveer singh they could have easily end the show at the vow renewal thingy — draconian daddy (@draconiandaddy) September 3, 2022

Imagine if this was the other way around and 4 married men were discussing a woman’s ass? Absolutely disgusting.



And ranveer no, please dont make statements like “ i love being objectified”, there is nothing cute about that https://t.co/dcqooYr89M — Tee ㋛︎ (@Itsmetee7) September 4, 2022

@RanveerOfficial Ranveer you are just slipping from the brand the leaf act you are creating by doing such a cringe worthy acts. It looks forcable , but again it’s your choice 😒😏 https://t.co/ZewdkP5eyU — 🌸🍁🌼❄☃⛄ (@AllHeartJU) September 4, 2022

I know this is staged, scripted but all l want to say is this doesn't help his image in anyways. I just hope it isn't too late by the time he finally disassociates himself from Karan. @RanveerOfficial focus on the legacy you want to create because am sure this ain't it. https://t.co/EdpCMyhzM5 — Lovely (@Lovelydutta6) September 4, 2022

OMG. WTF DID I JUST WATCH!

Also if Ranveer was a woman and all these men were objectifing a woman can u imagine the outrage ?! This is so cringe and a snippet of @karanjohar s imagination. Gross in so mamy ways https://t.co/Hnb6v3c46d — 🎀 (@K1235Tina) September 4, 2022

Problematic statements made by Ranveer Singh-

1) Asking Anushka if she wants her ass pinched

2) Making a statement about how watching Kareena work out in the gym made him into a "man"

3) Bragging about how he has more IQ than all his gf

4) Asking a journo if she wants lovebite https://t.co/eEmblEG2ap — positivity (@Adhk252) September 4, 2022

@RanveerOfficial This was NOT needed. I don't know whether it's your decision to accept this kind of cringe, distasteful shows. It's your choice after all, but as a fan I'm disappointed. I have never liked this kind of behavior from any man, even if he is an actor I admire. 😔 https://t.co/ENRDV69C01 — Madhusmita M 🇮🇳🍂💮📏 (@mmohanty007) September 4, 2022

No just no. Not cool https://t.co/bQvYmLolyk — Ritika (@ranxdom_rants) September 4, 2022

