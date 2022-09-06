The second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is back on our screens. The Netflix show is Helmed by Uttam Domale and produced by Karan Johar. The show revolves around the glitz and glamorous lives of Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari Soni.

Now Ranveer Singh made it to the finale episode of the show- as the four leading ladies met him on the sets. While the show has already been called out to pass on insensitivity as fun, Ranveer's appearance on the show made things worse.  

A clip from the episode is doing rounds on the internet and people are appalled by the comments Ranveer made on the show. 

Here watch the full clip here:

Netizens are clearly pissed with this and don't want to watch such cringe content.  Here are some comments.:

Have you watched the show yet?

