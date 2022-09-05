The Bollywood wives are back on Netflix with the second season of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Revolving around the lives of Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh and Maheep Kapoor, the show is a fun rollercoaster ride.



The four women give us a glimpse of their friendship. However, if there is one person, who is, hands down, everyone's favourite, it is Seema Sajdeh. Her trademark humour, witty one-liners, and honesty have won everyone's hearts. Here are 12 moments from the show that explain why everyone loves Seema.

1. In the latest season, Seema changes the nameplate outside her house. She changes it to a plate that shows the name of the three family members. Later, she sits with Nirvaan and asks him his opinion. It shows how she is treating her son like an adult and is actively including his opinions on something that affects him too. Rather than simply imposing her decision.

2. When she is honest about the way she wants her kids to see her.



3. When she was honest about how important her girl gang is and will always be her priority.

4. Seema is not the one to mince her words. Not even when her friends are involved. She keeps it real. Neelam made her feel like the 'bad guy' for wanting her friend and for not understanding her changing priorities when it was she who ghosted Seema. This is what Seema had to say to that.

5. When the wives and their husbands came out for lunch and Seema made this very funny but real comment on man-children.



6. When Bhavana got angry about a grape hitting her eye even though Seema didn't do it on purpose. She knew it looked bad but there was nothing she could do about it.



7. Not Seema asking Maheep if antelope is a person! But it is these moments that make her even more likeable.



8. When Seema compared a leopard to Jennifer Lopez.



9. When Seema was baffled by Sima Taparia's matchmaking process.



10. If there's Sima Taparia talking about marriage, the chances of her talking about "sacrifice" and "compromise" in a marriage is absurdly high. And this is what happened. After listening to Seema's story, Sima said how couples today are not willing to communicate. That is when Seema told Sima the harsh truth.



11. When Seema joked to Sima about finding her a "bride" instead.



12. Sima Taparia said how she can counsel Seema and bring her to believe in marriages again. Seema said to the camera how that feels like the initial stages of a relationship where the girl thinks she can change the boy. Our Seema just played along.



All images are taken from Netflix unless specified otherwise.