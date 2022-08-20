The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, the show that followed the ultra-luxurious lives of four celeb wives, is back with another fun-filled season of the show.

The trailer of the gripping show starts with the four women going for a cycling session, giving a glimpse into their glamourous yet dramatic lives.

The trailer also marked the appearances of several celebrities like Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Gauri Khan, Bobby Deol, Badshah along with ace filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar.

With the looks of the trailer, the upcoming season looks like a rollercoaster of drama and glamour.

Directed by Karan Johar, this thrilling show laced with drama is slated to release on September 2.

You can watch the trailer here:

We just can't wait for the brand-new season of The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

Please note that all images are taken from the trailer unless specified otherwise.