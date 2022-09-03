The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is nothing short of a dramatic rollercoaster ride.

The Bollywood wives are back with the second season of their show that gives us mere mortals a peek into lives of glitz, grandeur, and glamour. Revolving around the lives of Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari Soni,is nothing short of a dramatic rollercoaster ride.

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives portrays the four women as the best of friends and a close-knit group. But certain instances in the show reveal the seemingly toxic nature of their friendship that lies underneath. Here are some of them.

portrays the four women as the best of friends and a close-knit group. But certain instances in the show reveal the seemingly toxic nature of their friendship that lies underneath. Here are some of them.

P.S: Spoilers ahead!



1. In Season 1, it was revealed that Seema and Sohail did not have a conventional marriage. The latest season follows after Seema and Sohail's divorce. On the topic of divorce, Sanjay Kapoor very candidly says how divorce is a "rich people" thing. Maheep adds how she would take everything if Sanjay divorced her. Ma'am, your friend just went through a divorce, can you not treat it like a joke? Also if you don't qualify as "rich" then who does?



2. Bhavana comes up with a really cute idea. As cheesy as it might sound, she wants to renew her wedding vows with Chunky. Throughout the show, her friends troll her for the same. When she told her friends about it, they made a joke out of it. On the other hand, Bhavana met Mehr Jesia and Mozez for lunch the next day and they supported her idea. IMHO, it was not as wild an idea as these wives made it out to be.



3. Maheep and Bhavana have some "undercurrents" in their friendship which both of them feel from time to time. When they sat down to discuss this over drinks at Seema's place, the conversation did not go anywhere. A healthy friendship is when you can discuss even the uncomfortable bits with your friend and resolve them and not keep pushing them under the carpet.

4. Fat-shaming is so not cool, even if it's done between friends as a joke.



5. While Bhavana and Maheep got into an argument earlier, how could Seema and Neelam stay far behind? Seema and Neelam have drifted apart in their friendship. Seema felt neglected and Neelam's priorities changed. Neelam could have worded her points better but she brushed off all responsibility. Seema was made the 'bad guy' for wanting her friend who had ghosted her and gone "AWOL on her ass".



6. When Bhavana gave one opinion about the furniture photoshoot and Maheep lost it. Agreed that the photographer was a professional who knew his work, at least her friends could not have reacted that way. Fine don't take her opinion. Let your friend speak!

7. The show, sometimes, feels like it's all about toxic friendships. There is always a place and time for certain jokes. Farah's comment about Bhavana's blouse, at that time and on that stage, was clearly not needed.

8. While I'm glad the friends finally supported Bhavana's decision, they somehow managed to nitpick even on her day. Chunky Panday kissed Bhavana on the stage and why would a friend make a deal about a friend kissing HER HUSBAND? Neelam says how Chunky "did not kiss the bride, but attacked the bride."

9. While Seema meeting Sima was not the crossover anyone of us were ready for, Maheep actually forced her to meet Sima. Give Seema a little break FGS, she is managing three kids, her own feelings, and an upcoming clothing line! The least Maheep could have done was not force her friend into a matchmaking process with someone who practically has a minuscule success rate.

10. And of course, Maheep casually throwing this word around like confetti while her friends refuse to say "vagina".



If you Google the word, it's not really the "endearment" anyone would like.

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is a guilty pleasure like most reality shows. Catch the second season of the show streaming only on Hate it or love it, you cannot deny that watchingis a guilty pleasure like most reality shows. Catch the second season of the show streaming only on Netflix





All images have been taken from Netflix unless specified otherwise.