Netflix's latest crime thriller, Mai, just dropped its trailer and it promises a thrilling rollercoaster ride of suspense and drama.

Featuring Sakshi Tanwar as the protagonist of the series, this thriller drama also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Raima Sen in supporting roles.

This gripping drama revolves around a grieving middle-class mother, who is on a journey to unmask the criminals responsible for her daughter's death.

Directed by Anshai Lal and Atul Mongia, this crime show is slated to release on April 15th.

You can watch the trailer here:

Mai looks damn promising!

Please note, all the images are taken from the trailer unless specified otherwise.